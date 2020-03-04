Japan's Hokkaido reports 3 more coronavirus infections

Japan's northern island of Hokkaido reported three more cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total to 82 in the prefecture.

The new cases all involve men, one in his 50s and the other two in their 60s, the prefecture said on its website.

Hokkaido accounts for the highest number of infections among Japan's prefectures.

