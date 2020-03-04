Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota's China sales sink 70% in Feb on coronavirus epidemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 13:43 IST
Toyota's China sales sink 70% in Feb on coronavirus epidemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japanese automaker Toyota said on Wednesday its car sales in China, the world's biggest auto market, fell 70.2% in February due to the coronavirus epidemic which has killed more than 2,900 people.

Toyota, which is the first major global automaker to report its February sales in China, said it sold 23,800 Toyota and premium Lexus cars.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), China's overall passenger car sales dropped 89% in the first 23 days of February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt executes top Islamist militant Ashmawy: army

Egypt executes top Islamist militant Ashmawy army ...

Parliament passes Electoral Amendment Bill to make voting easier

People who find out on election day they are not on the electoral roll or their details are not up to date will now have their vote counted.Parliament today passed the Electoral Amendment Bill which means the same rules applying during the ...

Kunal Gupta honoured with Philip Kotler's Emerging CEO Award at World Marketing Summit, India, 2020

New Delhi India March 4 ANINewsVoir Kunal Gupta, Founder, Mount Talent Consulting Pvt Ltd, has won the iconic achievement award - Emerging CEO of the year at the World Marketing Summit - India, 2020 at the event organized at Vigyan Bhawan, ...

South Africa: Africa's tallest building 'The Leonardo' opens doors for occupation

The Legacy Group has announced on Tuesday that the 234-meter tall building The Leonardo in Johannesburg, South Africa, is ready for providing occupation space in 240-suite hotel and residences, according to a media report by CCE News.Bart D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020