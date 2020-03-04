Finnair cancels more flights, plans layoffs

Finnish airline Finnair is cancelling all flights to mainland China until April 30 and to Milan between March 9 and April 7, and is reducing the frequency of its flights to several destinations in Asia and Europe, it said on Wednesday.

The carrier is also beginning talks about possible temporary layoffs. The carrier had warned on Feb. 28 of a significant fall in profits this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.