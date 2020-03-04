Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Never happier": Quarantine over for diplomats in N. Korea

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:22 IST
"Never happier": Quarantine over for diplomats in N. Korea
Sweden's ambassador Joachim Bergstrom tweeted next to a photo of himself at the plaza in the capital Pyongyang. Image Credit : Twitter (Joachim Bergström @jchmbrgstrm)

Relieved foreign diplomats in North Korea were finally getting out of their compounds this week after the end of a month-long quarantine over the coronavirus outbreak.

"I have never been happier standing on Kim Il Sung Square," Sweden's ambassador Joachim Bergstrom tweeted next to a photo of himself at the plaza in the capital Pyongyang. Russia's embassy confirmed diplomats and their families were allowed out from March 2 to visit a handful of approved locations, including several stores, after authorities had ordered them to stay in their buildings for a month.

They also had to obtain certificates from doctors to prove they were free of the coronavirus, the embassy said on Facebook. Authoritarian North Korea has not confirmed any cases of the flu-like disease, which originated in neighboring China, but imposed a month of quarantine for anyone showing symptoms plus for many foreigners in the country.

"Thank God!" an Indonesian embassy employee wrote on Instagram next to a photo of his medical certificate. North Korea's state media says "high-intensity" measures are in place to prevent coronavirus infections, including reinforced border checks, and the suspension of most air and rail travel within and out of the country.

Earlier this week, Chinese state television said North Korea would soon charter a flight from Pyongyang to Russia's Vladivostok for any foreigners wanting to leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu election lead shrinks, raising prospect of another Israel vote

Israel appeared headed into another political stalemate on Wednesday after nearly-complete results indicated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had failed to secure a clear majority for a right-wing bloc in parliament, despite his claim of v...

Greek forces use tear gas to stop migrants crossing Turkey border

Greek riot police and troops used water cannon and tear gas on Wednesday against hundreds of migrants as they made another attempt to cross the border from Turkey into Greece.Plumes of black smoke drifted above the Kastanies border crossing...

Germany provides EUR 50m to resilience-building programme in DR Congo

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development BMZ, through the German Development Bank KfW, has contributed EUR 50 million 54 million to a resilience-building programme to be implemented by the Food and Agriculture Or...

Cabinet approval of SBM Phase-II great recognition to achievements: Shekhawat

The Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched Phase II of Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen SBM G at a National Dissemination and Consultation workshop here today. He was joined by the Union Minister of State for Jal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020