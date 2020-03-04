UK markets watchdog sets out operational rules for coronavirus outbreak

Britain's markets watchdog said it was reviewing how a wide range of companies can continue to operate during a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"This includes assessments of operational risks, the ability of firms to continue to operate effectively and the steps firms are taking to serve and support their customers," the Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.