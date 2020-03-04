Egypt bars entry of Qatari nationals over coronavirus fears

Egypt has decided to bar the entry of Qatari nationals, including those who have valid residency in Egypt, amid fears over the coronavirus, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

The measure will take effect from March 6 until further notice. Qatar had on Sunday imposed a temporary restriction on entry to its territory on visitors from Egypt via intermediate points because of the virus's spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.