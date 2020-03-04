Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus has spread to nearly all Iran provinces -president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 18:30 IST
Coronavirus has spread to nearly all Iran provinces -president
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Novel coronavirus has affected almost all of Iran's provinces but the country will get through the outbreak with a "minimum" number of deaths, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday. "This disease is a widespread disease," he said during a cabinet meeting, according to the official presidency website.

"It has reached almost all our provinces and in one sense it's a global disease." Iran's health ministry on Tuesday announced 92 people had died from coronavirus, one of the highest death tolls outside China where the outbreak originated. It said 2,922 people had been infected with the coronavirus.

Among those infected is first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri, the IranWire news site reported, citing an "informed source". There was no immediate confirmation from officials. Several Iranian officials have been infected with the coronavirus and one senior official died from an infection on Monday.

The Islamic Republic has canceled Friday prayers in all provincial capitals this week because of the coronavirus outbreak, state television reported on Wednesday. Rouhani said Iran would get through the outbreak with minimum deaths and in the shortest period of time with the skills of its doctors and nurses.

He took a jab at an American offer to help with the outbreak without mentioning the United States directly. Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States had offered to help Iran with the outbreak.

"They've appeared with a mask of sympathy that 'we also want to help the people of Iran'," Rouhani said. "If you are really telling the truth, then lift sanctions from medicine." President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a multilateral nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 and reimposed sanctions which have hammered Iran's economy.

U.S. officials have said that the sanctions do not target medicine for Iran, a point Iranian officials dispute. Video aired on state TV of Wednesday's cabinet meeting showed Rouhani and ministers in a larger room than the usual venue for the weekly gathering.

IranWire reported that Jahangiri was quarantined last week after a government meeting on combating coronavirus which was attended by several ministers and senior officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Senzo Mchunu welcomes appointments of two heads for DPSA

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has welcomed the new Cabinet appointments of Yoliswa Makhasi as the Director-General of the department and Busani Ngcaweni as the Principal of the National School of Government NSG.Min...

HC to hear on Thursday plea for empowering officers to collect traffic challan penalties

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it will hear on Thursday a PIL seeking direction to the government to issue notification empowering officers for compounding traffic violations offences on the spot. The plea was mentioned before a bench ...

Iran says 92 dead as virus reaches all but one province

Tehran, Mar 4 AFP Coronavirus has killed 92 people in Iran, officials said on Wednesday, as the worlds deadliest outbreak outside China spread to all but one of the countrys provinces. Irans President Hassan Rouhani meanwhile dismissed a US...

Democrat Tulsi Gabbard wins first delegate in race to White House

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of the US Congress, got her first delegate as she fought the Democratic Partys nomination race to challenge President Donald Trump in the presidential election in November. Gabbard, who is the Hawaii re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020