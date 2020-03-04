Left Menu
Emergency coronavirus funding bill unveiled in U.S. Congress

  04-03-2020 23:18 IST
Legislation funding emergency efforts to combat the spreading coronavirus was unveiled in the U.S. Congress on Monday and would total $8.3 billion, including money to develop vaccines and tests for the disease, according to a House of Representatives Democratic aide.

The legislation could be approved by the House as soon as Wednesday, paving the way for final action by the Senate this week.

