Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia extends pilgrimage suspension to its own citizens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 04:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 02:56 IST
Saudi Arabia extends pilgrimage suspension to its own citizens
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia expanded a rare freeze on pilgrimages to the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina by foreigners to also include Saudi citizens and residents due to concerns about the new coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.

Riyadh reported its first case of the flu-like disease on Monday and a second incidence on Wednesday, both from nationals who had not disclosed recent visits to Iran, which has reported the most deaths outside China where the virus originated. "Based on the recommendations of the committee appointed to monitor coronavirus ... it has been decided to suspend umrah for citizens and residents in the kingdom," SPA said, citing an official source in the Saudi interior ministry.

Umrah refers to pilgrimage rites carried out in the holy cities throughout the year, and is separate from the annual week-long haj, which typically draws 2 million Muslims from around the world. Haj starts this year in late July. The latest decision will be reviewed regularly and reversed when the situation changes, SPA added.

Dr. Sami Angawi, a Saudi expert on Mecca and Medina as well as the haj, said the latest restrictions were the most severe in living memory but not unprecedented in 1,400 years of Islamic history. He called the move "a wise and courageous decision... to protect the heart of the Muslim world."

Saudi nationals and residents can still visit Mecca and Medina and pray there, provided they do not go for the purpose of umrah, deputy haj minister Abdulfattah Mashat told Al Arabiya TV on Wednesday. "Mecca is still open to visitors from across the kingdom. The decision suspends only umrah activities," he said.

Saudi Arabia last week halted umrah visas for foreigners and banned Gulf citizens from visiting the two cities because of the virus. It also barred tourists from at least 25 countries where the virus has been found, and on Tuesday it limited arrivals of travellers from Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Pilgrimage is big business for Saudi Arabia and is the backbone of plans to develop tourism under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic reform agenda, which aims to end the oil dependence of the world's top crude exporter. Visits by pilgrims accelerate during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, beginning this year in late April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

California, Washington state deaths add to U.S. coronavirus toll

Two more people have died of the new coronavirus in the United States, bringing the toll to 11, and new confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday around the two most populous cities, New York and Los Angeles. The first California death fro...

After Biden speech disrupted, U.S. lawmakers want Secret Service to protect candidates

U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday sought Secret Service protection for Democratic presidential candidates after Joe Bidens wife and a senior staffer shielded the former vice president from protesters during a victory speech on Super Tuesday. Bide...

U.S. senator wants to ban TikTok for federal workers, citing Chinese govt ties

Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday said he will introduce legislation banning federal employees from using social media app TikTok on their devices and accused the company of sharing data with the Chinese government. Hawley said th...

U.S. senator's trade advice to EU: Keep calm and put agriculture on the table

The Trump administration would face resistance from the U.S. Congress if it tried to push through a mini trade deal with the European Union that did not include agriculture, U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020