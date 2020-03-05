Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five people who came in contact with Paytm employee quarantined in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 13:02 IST
Five people who came in contact with Paytm employee quarantined in Delhi

Five people who came in contact with a coronavirus patient who works in Gurgaon and lives in west Delhi have been tested and quarantined till their results come in, Delhi government health officials said on Thursday. The Paytm employee, who tested positive for the contagious disease with flu like symptoms on Wednesday, came in touch with 91 people in Gurgaon, an official said, citing his counterpart in the suburban town.

Delhi government health officials are also coordinating with their counterparts in Noida to ascertain the number of people he came in contact with. "The patient, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has tested positive and we have conducted tests on five persons he came in touch with. They have been quarantined at their residence," the official told PTI. "We are coordinating with Gurgaon officials. They have come out with a list of 91 people the patient was in touch with. We are also coordinating with officials from Noida and Connaught Place, the two other places where he had come in contact with people," the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

California holds cruise ship offshore for coronavirus screening

An ocean liner that previously carried two passengers who contracted the coronavirus was barred on Wednesday from returning to its homeport of San Francisco from a voyage to Hawaii after at least 20 people aboard fell ill. California Govern...

If police 'fails' to enforce law, democracy fails: NSA Doval

If police fails to enforce the law, democracy fails, National Security Advisor NSA Ajit Doval said on Thursday. He was addressing a conference of young superintendents of police from across the country. Law making is the most sacrosanct j...

BMC attaches Nirav Modi's properties for tax recovery

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has attached three out of four properties here of fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi for the recovery of property tax worth Rs 9.5 crore pending against them, a civic official said on Thursday. Si...

Next 8 days crucial: Uddhav on coronavrius situation in Maha

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray onThursday asked people not to panic over the coronavirus situation in state, adding the next eight days are crucial and people need to remain cautious. Making a statement in the Legislative Assem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020