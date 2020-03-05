Japan to suspend visas for Chinese, S.Korean visitors, quarantine them
Japan will suspend existing visas for visitors from China and South Korea and quarantine them for two weeks in response to the widening coronavirus virus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.
The measures will go into effect on March 9.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Shinzo Abe
- South Korea
- China
ALSO READ
Virus-hit cruise ship passengers to start disembarking in Japan
UPDATE 3-Virus-hit cruise liner passengers start disembarking in Japan after controversial quarantine
Olympics-Japan's next restroom revolution? Phasing out squat toilets for Tokyo 2020
UPDATE 1-Virus-hit cruise ship passengers to start disembarking in Japan
Diamond Princess passengers begin disembarking in Japan - NHK