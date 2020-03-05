Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand begins disinfecting packages sent from abroad, despite WHO's reassurance

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 16:42 IST
Thailand begins disinfecting packages sent from abroad, despite WHO's reassurance
Packages (Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Thailand's postal services began disinfecting all packages received from overseas on Thursday to counter the spread of the coronavirus, although the World Health Organisation has said it is safe to receive post from badly affected countries, like China. The Southeast Asian nation reported four new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its total to 47. One person in Thailand has died has from the disease, which first erupted in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

There have been no reports of the virus being contracted from packages posted from overseas, but the plan to disinfect them is one of the latest measures taken by authorities to halt the spread of the disease. "Thailand's post offices will disinfect every package arriving from overseas, at headquarters, including at Suvarnabhumi airport, Lak Si post offices, express mail service and delivery trucks," Thailand Post Chief Executive Officer, Korkij Danchaivichit, told reporters.

In advice to the public posted on its website, the WHO said: "People receiving packages from China are not at risk of contracting the new coronavirus. From the previous analysis, we know coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages." The new cases in Thailand included an Italian male, a Chinese student and two Thai nationals who returned from China and Iran, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the Department of Disease Control said in a news conference on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's confirms first case of coronavirus - health ministry

South Africa on Thursday confirmed a case of coronavirus, the health ministry said, the countrys first case of the deadly disease sweeping through the world.The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that a suspected case of...

Wealth tax, STT, CTT disputes kept out of Vivad Se Vishwas scheme

Disputes relating to wealth, securities transaction, commodity transaction taxes and equalisation levy will not be covered under Vivad Se Vishwas amnesty scheme. Issuing a detailed FAQ, the Income Tax department has clarified that the decla...

HSBC, UniCredit send staff home after coronavirus infections

HSBC has sent some staff in London home after a worker tested positive for coronavirus, the first known case in Europes main financial hub, while Italys UniCredit was forced to do the same after two fresh infections.An employee in HSBCs res...

Mashrafe steps down as Bangladesh one-day captain

Sylhet, Mar 5 AFP Bangladesh pace bowler Mashrafe Mortaza, one of the countrys biggest sports stars, stepped down Thursday as captain of the national one-day side, possibly ending his international career. Fridays 50-over game against Zimba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020