HSBC clears out London trading floor on virus scare - Financial News

HSBC has evacuated its entire research department and parts of its trading floor at its Canary Wharf office in London after a coronavirus scare, the Financial News reported on Thursday. The report cited a person familiar with the matter and said the evacuation was after a research analyst was believed to have been infected with the virus.

The bank was not immediately available for Reuters' request for comment.

