Two in Telangana test negative for COVID-19

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Thursday said two samples from the State tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19). The samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further confirmation.

One of the two persons was working in a software company here as the virus scare hit the IT corridor at Cyberabad with a complex being "closed" for sanitisation. The state reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday when a 24-year-old software personnel, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus..

