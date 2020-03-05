Left Menu
Singapore reports five more coronavirus cases

  • Singapore
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:08 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 19:53 IST
Five new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Singapore, taking the total number of people infected by the deadly virus to 117 in the country, the Health Ministry here said on Thursday. The new cases include three Singaporean women linked to the SAFRA Jurong cluster, an armed forces club in the West Coastand, and a French national. The fifth patient is a male Singaporean citizen.

The French national working in Singapore had travelled to France, Portugal and the UK between February 8 and March 3. The Singaporean citizens have no recent travel history to affected regions, the Ministry of Health said. As of March 5, Singapore has confirmed 117 cases, it said.

To date, seven coronavirus patients are in the intensive care units while 36 confirmed cases are still in hospital but stable or improving. A total of 81 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital. Two of them were discharged Thursday, the Ministry said.

It said the contact tracing for the confirmed cases was going on. As of March 5, a total of 3,291 close contacts have been identified and they have been quarantined, the Ministry said.

Of these, 381 are currently quarantined, and 2,910 have completed their quarantine. The coronavirus outbreak which first originated in China in December last year has infected over 95,000 people and resulted in more than 3,200 deaths worlwide.

