Coronavirus: Delhi health minister takes stock of situation at LNJP hospital

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:58 IST
The Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital in the city has set up 11 separate rooms and isolation wards to treat coronavirus patients, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. The Delhi government is also well prepared to increase the number of rooms and facilities as and when required, he said after visiting the hospital to check the preparedness to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He said those tested positive for the virus will be admitted to single-occupancy rooms.

"The Delhi government has set up a separate ward in the LNJP hospital to treat the coronavirus-affected people. We have 11 separate rooms where only confirmed patients will stay in single occupancy basis. The suspected patients will be treated in the ward which is isolated," Jain said. The ward also has a separate entrance so that there is no risk to other people, he added. On Wednesday, the Delhi government set up a task force headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to tackle the situation emerging from the coronavirus infection..

