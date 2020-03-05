Nepal PM Oli's condition normal after second kidney transplant

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli's health condition is normally a day after he underwent his second kidney transplant surgery, hospital officials said on Thursday. The 68-year-old prime minister has started taking liquid and soft food items, they said, adding the transplanted organ has already started functioning.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel, who visited Oli at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, told journalists, "The doctors attending him (Oli) told me that they even served a cup of tea to the PM in the morning." The prime minister's niece Samikshya Sangraula donated one of her kidneys for the procedure. This was Oli's second kidney transplant. The first was performed in India in 2007, after both his kidneys failed.

He has been visiting hospitals abroad for health check-ups ever since. Oli also underwent an appendicitis surgery in November last year.

