Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria records 4 percent growth in babies delivered by skilled birth attendants

Nigeria records 4 percent growth in babies delivered by skilled birth attendants
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Nigeria has recorded a four percent growth in the number of babies being delivered by skilled birth attendants, according to a media report by 'This Day'.

UNICEF monitoring and evaluation specialist, Maureen Zubie-Okolo has stated this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State during a media conference on National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS), SDGs, Data and solution journalism.

The proportion of births assisted by skilled birth attendants has increased over the past decade, from 30 percent in 2008 to 43 percent in 2018, while the numbers decreased for the deliveries attended by traditional birth attendants from 22 percent in 2013 to 20 percent in 2018.

Okolo said that despite the development, Nigeria is facing a significant number of deaths of children under five and there has been no noticeable change in the infant mortality rate.

"The trend in basic vaccination coverage shows that the benchmark has been pegged at 90 percent. This shows that not much progress has been made. Only two percent improvement has been recorded in the years under review. With this, Nigeria has fallen short of SDG-3," Okolo said.

She also talked about the importance of education for every mother, as education can play one of the vital roles for women to make the right decisions as it concerns maternal and child health from conception to birth.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Eagles LT Peters to enter free agency at age 38

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters will enter the free-agent market at age 38. The team released a statement Thursday saying it had reached a mutual agreement to let the nine-time Pro Bowl selection test the waters when the new le...

Liberal firebrand Elizabeth Warren suspends 2020 Democratic White House bid - source

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, the liberal firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the White House on the strength of an anti-corruption platform backed by a dizzying array of policy proposals, ended her campaign on Thursday...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying services in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines has extended the suspe...

Sharmila tied sixth in Jabra Ladies in South Africa

Sharmila Nicollet recovered fast from back-to-back bogeys on front nine to find birdies on seventh and ninth and then par the entire back nine for a tied sixth place after two rounds of Jabra Ladies Open on Sunshine Tour. Sharmila, who is p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020