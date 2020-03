Russia cancels flagship St Petersburg economic forum over virus fears - Ifax

Russia has canceled its flagship annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum this year as a precaution against coronavirus, the Interfax news agency cited First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as saying on Thursday.

The forum, usually chaired by President Vladimir Putin, was due to be held in St Petersburg on June 3-6.

