Beijing reports 4 new cases of coronavirus on March 5 imported from Italy

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 06:20 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 06:20 IST
Beijing reported four new cases of coronavirus on March 5, all imported from Italy, the city's municipal health commission said in a statement on Friday.

The city now has a total of 422 cases. Coronavirus cases are now rising across the globe at a more rapid rate than inside China.

