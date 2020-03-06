Beijing reports 4 new cases of coronavirus on March 5 imported from Italy

Beijing reported four new cases of coronavirus on March 5, all imported from Italy, the city's municipal health commission said in a statement on Friday.

The city now has a total of 422 cases. Coronavirus cases are now rising across the globe at a more rapid rate than inside China.

