Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea protests Japanese travel curbs as coronavirus ignites diplomatic row

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 11:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 11:25 IST
S.Korea protests Japanese travel curbs as coronavirus ignites diplomatic row
Image Credit:

South Korea issued a strongly worded protest on Friday against Japan's decision to quarantine South Korean visitors for two weeks, as coronavirus containment measures ignited a fresh diplomatic row between the Asian nations.

Japan joined the list of almost 100 countries that have imposed restrictions on South Korean travelers, barring arrivals from highly affected areas starting on Saturday and ordering a two-week quarantine for those from other regions. The South Korean foreign ministry said Japan's ambassador would be summoned to explain Tokyo's decision and receive a formal complaint. Seoul has previously summoned ambassadors from Vietnam and Singapore over similar travel restrictions.

"It is extremely regrettable Japan took this unreasonable and excessive step without sufficient prior consultation with us, and we strongly urge immediate reconsideration," it said. After a meeting at the presidential Blue House, the National Security Council (NSC) issued a statement saying Tokyo faced "mistrust from the international community due to its opaque, passive" response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We will explore necessary countermeasures based on principles of reciprocity," it said. Japan's chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, defended the travel restrictions which also apply to visitors from China.

"The decision was the result of a comprehensive review of the information available about the situation in other countries and the effects of other measures," he said. "I think the timing is appropriate."

The row came as the number of new cases in South Korea, the country with the biggest outbreak of the flu-like virus outside China, fell to 196 from 760 the previous day, for a total of 6,284 infections. The death toll rose by seven to 42, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The U.S. Forces Korea reported a new case for a total of seven among soldiers, employees or people related to the roughly 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said authorities had almost completed testing more than 200,000 followers of a church in the southeastern city of Daegu at the centre of South Korea's outbreak. "It is difficult to predict future developments because there are secondary and tertiary infections happening around the country involving them," Kim told reporters.

More than 90% of confirmed cases in South Korea have been found in Daegu city and nearby North Gyeongsang Province. Smaller clusters of infections have been found in other regions, including a new one reported on Friday at a hospital in Seongnam southeast of Seoul. The number of South Koreans visiting Japan fell nearly 26% last year from 2018 to 5.6 million, the first drop since 2011 when Japan was hit by an earthquake and nuclear disaster, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Japan and South Korea have had difficult relations since Japan's 1910-45 occupation of the Korean peninsula. Last year Tokyo slapped trade curbs on South Korea and South Koreans responded with a boycott on Japanese goods and services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Lodha Group's UK arm raises USD 200 mn to repay debt

Realty firm Lodha Group on Friday said its UK subsidiary has raised USD 200 million around Rs 1,473 crore through the issuance of bonds in the Singapore market and the amount will be used to repay debt. Lodha Developers International Ltd, ...

Tiger Shroff's mother is all proud as 'Baaghi 3' releases today

As the third instalment of Tiger Shroffs hit franchise Baaghi released in theatres across the country today, his mother Ayesha Shroff penned a heartfelt post for the actor. Ayesha Shroff shared a childhood picture of Tiger Shroff and expres...

Tutor arrested for raping minor girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her tutor at home, who has since been arrested in Civil Lines area here, police said. He was arrested after a case was registered against the accused on Thursday when the incident came to light by his wif...

Pak Bar Council challenges Lahore High Court's verdict against Musharraf's death penalty: report

The Pakistan Bar Council has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Lahore High Courts order to quash the death penalty of self-exiled former dictator Pervez Musharraf in a treason case, a media report said on Friday. A spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020