Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea's central bank burns, quarantines cash in coronavirus precaution

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 15:03 IST
S.Korea's central bank burns, quarantines cash in coronavirus precaution

South Korea's central bank said on Friday it was quarantining bank notes for two weeks to remove any traces of coronavirus and even burning some as part of efforts to stem the outbreak.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) said it is also putting currency notes through a high-heat "laundering" process, as it always has, before releasing them for circulation. "For all cash coming to the central bank from local banks, the Bank of Korea will keep it in a safe for two weeks, given that the virus usually dies out after nine days," a BOK official told Reuters.

By early Friday, South Korea had confirmed 196 new cases infected by the coronavirus and a total of 6,284, leading almost 100 countries to impose restrictions on South Korean travellers. Routine procedures for incinerating dirty notes collected from all parts of the country have also been tightened in order to combat the outbreak in the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases outside of China, the official said, asking not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The routine process for handling cash in South Korea involves heating notes to 150 degrees Celsius for two to three seconds, then keeping them at 42 degrees after packaging, which effectively disinfects the cash, the bank said. Earlier, a Chinese media report said its government has told lenders to disinfect and store banknotes in a dry place for seven days as part of the battle against the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Man held with fake currency notes in J-K's Rajouri

A man was arrested on Friday after fake notes with face value of almost Rs 1 lakh were seized from him in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, police said. The security forces patrolling the area intercepted the man in Rajouri city. Upon fr...

As virus cases near 100,000, fear of 'devastation' for poor

Bangkok, Mar 6 AP The number of people infected with the new virus charged toward 100,000 on Friday, with the global scare upending routines, threatening livelihoods and prompting quarantines in its spread. Asian shares were down following ...

Cruise passengers off California await virus test results

San Francisco, Mar 6 AP Coronavirus test results were expected Friday for some passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast. The Grand Princess lay at anchor near San Francisco on Thursday after a traveler from a p...

Vatican reports its first coronavirus case

Vatican City, Mar 6 AFP The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case, saying it had suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for COVID-19. The clinic inside the tiny city state -- which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020