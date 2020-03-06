Left Menu
Eurovision organisers reviewing options amid coronavirus outbreak

A co-organiser of this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam said on Friday it was reviewing its options in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for Dutch broadcaster NPO said organisers would follow the advice of health authorities in deciding what form the event, due to be held from May 12-16, would take. Eurovision normally attracts a live audience of tens of thousands and a TV one of close to 200 million.

Public gatherings have so far not been restricted in the Netherlands. Vormer gave no details of what alternative plans might be.

