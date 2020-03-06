Union Health Minister holds review meeting with states on coronavirus

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today held a review meeting with states over preparedness for coronavirus. In the meeting, he stressed on the importance of keeping the testing and quarantine facilities, isolation wards and labs in active readiness.

The Health Minister also emphasised on the importance of mass communication and creating awareness among people to undertake preventive measures regarding coronavirus. He stressed on state governments to mount a campaign to remove misconceptions about coronavirus. The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 31 today.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)

