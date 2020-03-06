France reports two more coronavirus deaths, taking total to nine

Two more people have died from coronavirus infection in France, taking the total to nine, while the number of confirmed infections rose by 154 to 577, the Health ministry said on its website on Friday.

Around the world, the number is nearing 100,000, prompting a new tumble of stock markets.

