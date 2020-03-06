Manipal Hospitals Bangalore Organizes 'The Power of Her' Event on International Women's Day

Ahead of International Women's Day, Manipal Hospitals Bangalore honored 10 incredible women for their courage and grit to combat their medical illnesses. To celebrate the spirit of womanhood and appreciate their strength and unwavering willpower displayed to overcome deadly diseases, these brave women were honored with the title of 'Woman of Victory' to acknowledge their fighting spirit. Ms. Rachna Singh, renowned author who is best known for her debut best-seller 'Dating, Diapers and Denial' was the guest of honor for the occasion.

Each of these incredible women shared several heartwarming stories of struggle and bravery. The case of Ms. Jumana Hozef Chinikamwala, a 46-year-old entrepreneur was a great example of fighting the Big C with a positive attitude. When she was detected with breast cancer 3.5 years ago, Dr. Shabber Zaveri, Consultant – Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road Bangalore, explained the disease and gave her the confidence she needed. Determined to fight the deadly disease and with a positive outlook, she overcame the condition and started work on third day post the surgery. She feels that women are quite strong to overcome any difficulties in life with inner strength & willpower.

Ms. Gayathri Rao had spine issues termed Thoracic scoliosis, due to which she was unable to walk properly. She underwent Scoliosis corrective surgery at Manipal Hospitals Bangalore under the consultancy of Dr. Vidyadhara S - HOD & Consultant Spine Surgeon - Spine Care, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road Bangalore.

Ms. Sridevi Krishnamurthy was diagnosed with colon rectal carcinoma or peritoneal cancer- stage 4, on March 2019. With the help of Dr. Ashwin Rajagopal, Consultant - Surgical Oncologist and Dr. Amit Rauthan - Consultant, Cancer Care, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road Bangalore, she underwent an 11-hour surgery using novel technology HIPEC for cancer cure. In less than a year, she continued her journey as a survivor with maintenance medication.

Ms. AbantikaBaidya was having a problem with her second pregnancy, with a morbidly adherent placenta. She was in complete bed rest due to the tendency of bleeding. Dr. Gayathri Karthik Nagesh - Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road Bangalore suggested a Caesarean section with hysterectomy and part of the urinary bladder to be removed with premature delivery. The final decision was to go for caesarean section with premature delivery.

Ms. SunithaAtinus was admitted at Manipal Hospitals after a road traffic accident. Multiple facial injuries and fractures were fixed by the efficient team of doctors under Dr. Srikanth V, Consultant - Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery,Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road Bangalore, Dr. Ashok B.C, Consultant - Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road Bangalore, Dr. Anantheswar Y. N, Consultant - Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road Bangalore and was taken good care by the nursing team. She recovered with best possible face in two months. She had around 27 surgeries and procedures in total until January 2014.

Ms. Jessica, a 50-year-old entrepreneur was fighting multiple severe health issues due to obesity. Even after innumerable tries, she could not overcome the issue due to her hormonal changes. Dr. Mohit P Shetti, Consultant – Gastroenterologist, Manipal Hospitals, Old Aiport Road, Bangalore advised her to undergo Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) which was a safe, non-surgical, minimally invasive, endoscopic procedure for her weight loss and after a tough long life, she managed to take control back into her hands.

Ms. Lipika Phani now counsel's cancer patients, after fighting her own battle with fallopian tube cancer treated by Dr. Poonam Patil, Consultant – Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospitals, Old Aiport Road, Bangalore.

Mrs. Pushpa Sevenraj went back to being a loving mother after her liver transplant, Donor was her son Mr. Bharath Raj and similarly Mrs. Bhagyalakshmi too underwent a Liver transplant and their treating doctor was Dr. Ravichand C Siddachari, Consultant HPB, Organ Transplant, Liver Transplant Surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, Bangalore.

Ms. Shibani Choudhury went back to her job and active lifestyle after 3 heart attacks. Dr. Prof Ranjan Shetty, HOD & Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist, Cardiology, Manipal Hospitals, Old Aiport Road, Bangalorewho performed angioplasty. After angioplasty, 95% blockage was observed in the heart. Later, doctor placed a stent. Although, she has fully recovered, it took longer time to get over her emotional saga.

Ms. Pooja Bajaj, who began riding a bike at the age of 15, always had a passion for the wheels, until a recent accident of a broken collarbone posed as a roadblock and she did not let it stop her from getting back on her beloved bike. Dr. Hemant K Kalyan, Consultant – Orthopaedic Surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Old Aiport Road, Bangaloregave her a new lease of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman Manipal Hospitals, "It is a proud moment for Manipal Hospitals to honour these 'Woman of Victory' who have overcome their illness with much strength and will power. We are happy to have touched so many lives as and are committed to offering best clinical outcomes. On this International Women's day, salute the brave hearts who are an inspiration to people."

