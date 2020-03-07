Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Standard U.S. economic weapons may be inadequate for coronavirus crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 02:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 02:28 IST
WRAPUP 1-Standard U.S. economic weapons may be inadequate for coronavirus crisis
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

As the risks of the coronavirus outbreak continue to rise, U.S. officials are wrestling with what to do in the worst-case economic scenarios, if large numbers of people can't go to work, are told to stay home, or stop going out in public entirely.

In Washington on Friday, Trump administration officials pledged to step in with "timely and targeted" help for workers and small businesses if incomes take a hit. Federal Reserve officials, meanwhile, broached ideas beyond interest rate cuts, such as urging banks to relax rules governing debt payments or pushing Congress to let the U.S. central bank buy assets other than government securities if specific markets come under stress.

Both the Fed's short-term interest rate and long-term bond yields are near zero, leaving little room for the central bank to help the economy by lower borrowing costs for households and businesses, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said. "I think we need to think broadly about what tools we would use," if the impact of the virus persists, Rosengren said during an economics conference in New York at which Fed officials were peppered with questions about their preparations and asked to address worst-case health scenarios in which tens of millions would be dead.

Rosengren, noting the work of other academics, said it "could be important" to let the Fed buy assets other than U.S. Treasury and mortgage-backed securities, as a way to buttress stressed markets. That would require a controversial change in federal law, and to broach it even hypothetically points to the fogbound horizon facing economic policymakers.

At this point key health statistics about the coronavirus, such as its transmission rate between individuals, remain uncertain. Consequently, so does any estimation of the economic fallout, which will hinge on how broadly it spreads and how long it circulates. The number of people around the world infected with COVID-19, the virus that causes the flu-like illness, has surpassed 100,000. More than 3,400 people have died in the outbreak.

EXPECTING THE WORST A blockbuster U.S. jobs report for February showed part of the dilemma for policymakers. Major macroeconomic data are backward-looking and have yet to show a hit from the outbreak. Only a few hundred cases and 15 deaths have been reported in the country so far.

Economists scouring real-time data have had trouble finding any clear problems so far, either. A drop in recent movie box office receipts, JP Morgan economists noted, may show people avoiding theaters. Or it may simply be the product of "the popularity of recently-released movies ... It is not yet clear if there is much decline beyond normal noise in the data."

Financial markets globally are expecting the worst and economic forecasters have raised their expectations of a U.S. recession this year. Stock indexes continued to plummet and long-dated U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to fresh record lows on Friday. Standard emergency actions such as a lowering of interest rates or on-the-fly tax cuts are meant to lower the cost of credit, enabling businesses and households to borrow and invest, or put money into people's pockets for them to spend.

But a different discussion occurs if economic activity has ground to a full stop: how to keep small businesses from failing, how to keep homeowners or businesses who lose income from defaulting on debts, and how to keep workers without paid sick time from ending up bankrupt, or hungry and homeless. "There are a lot of scenarios that could play out," depending on the spread of the disease, its intensity, and the public health response, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said at the Shadow Open Market Committee economics conference in New York on Friday.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the response may need to go beyond rate cuts to focus on how to get cash in the hands of people "who need it most." That is a move that would come from the U.S. Congress and Trump administration, not the Fed.

The policy options are "not that unclear. We just don't know what the state is, what we are responding to," Evans said. "The most effective tools would be getting some type of liquidity in the hands of people who need it most." The Fed could work with banks to encourage loan forbearance for households or companies who can't make payments. Corporate debt has risen about 80% in the last decade, to $6.5 trillion. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan has noted that if companies have trouble making debt payments, it could turn a modest slide in the economy into a deeper downturn if it starts to hurt the financial health of lenders.

Treasury Department officials say they are considering possible help to small businesses or assistance to those workers without sick leave or at risk of losing income, filling gaps likely to be laid bare if the coronavirus crisis escalates. Any program would be "timely and targeted for where it would do the most good," rather than involve a massive federal fiscal response, Larry Kudlow, the White House's top economic adviser, said on Friday.

What is becoming clear is that a crisis that drives people indoors, and away from jobs, stores and public events, won't be offset by "conventional monetary and fiscal options," Oxford Economics economist Adam Slater wrote. Fed policymakers and other officials may instead need to venture deep into credit markets to ensure, for example, that a temporary loss of income doesn't bankrupt households or that a small business can weather a temporary shutdown.

For the U.S. central bank, which is often the front line in fighting economic crises, the fact that its policy rate is already so low while long-term bond yields are diving towards zero, means there is "practically no room at all ... to respond to a much larger contraction," than may already be underway, Dartmouth College professor Andrew Levin wrote in a paper prepared for the conference at which the Fed officials spoke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. cancels some meetings ahead of climate summit due to coronavirus

The United Nations has canceled some meetings in Bonn, Germany, and elsewhere planned in the run-up to a crucial U.N. climate summit to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November due to the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. T...

Colombia confirms its first case of coronavirus

Colombia confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, joining other South American countries that have reported cases of the fast-spreading disease.The virus broke out in Wuhan, China, late last year and has since infected more than 1...

After U.S. Congress and Fed's quick coronavirus response, next steps likely tougher for Washington

The U.S. Federal Reserve and Congress moved swiftly to confront the growing coronavirus threat this week, as the central bank propped up the economy and the House and Senate approved 8.3 billion for vaccine development and other steps to co...

Canada to preserve fiscal firepower amid spread of virus, frets over tourism hit

Canada will preserve its fiscal firepower even as it takes measures to help those who are hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said on Friday as the spread of the virus reached a new phase. Canada, more so than any other co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020