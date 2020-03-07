Pence: 21 people test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship
Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship denied entry to San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus and the ship will be brought to a non-commercial port this weekend, and all passengers and crew will be tested, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday.
