Number of UK coronavirus cases rises to 206
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 206, a rise of 43, British health officials said on Saturday.
So far in Britain, two patients who had confirmed positive for the virus have died, the health ministry and the Public Health England agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Public Health England