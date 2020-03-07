Italy to announce new measures to try to stem coronavirus contagion

Italy will adopt new measures on Saturday to try to contain the spread of coronavirus, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said, after data showed by far the biggest daily rise in cases since the outbreak began two weeks ago.

Italian media said the government was considering extending the limited areas currently under quarantine, so-called "red zones" to most of Lombardy, the region most heavily affected by the contagion.

The agency head Angelo Borrelli did not confirm this, saying only "there will be a decree ... that will be agreed with the region." (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Giulia Segreti)

