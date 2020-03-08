Nepal PM Oli to be discharged on Monday: report

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who successfully underwent his second kidney transplant surgery here last week, is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Monday, according to a media report. Oli, 68, underwent his second kidney transplant surgery on Wednesday at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) and is currently under medical supervision of a team of doctors, The Himalayan Times reported.

“He is feeling better... and has started moving around the hospital bed. His health is better and his vital signs are sound. If everything goes well, the PM will be discharged on Monday," Uttam Kumar Sharma, the head of the Urology department at TUTH, was quoted as saying in the report. Oli, who is also the chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, was hospitalised on March 2 and later underwent dialysis to remove toxins ahead of the transplant.

This was Oli's second kidney transplant. The first was performed in India in 2007, after both his kidneys failed. He has been visiting hospitals abroad for health check-up ever since.

Oli also underwent an appendicitis surgery in November last year..

