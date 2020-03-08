IranAir stops all flights to europe - IRNA
IranAir has stopped all flights to European destinations, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Civil Aviation Organization.
"With attention to the restrictions that have been placed on (IranAir) flights by Europe for unclear reasons all IranAir flights to European destinations have been suspended until further notice," IRNA reported, citing the statement.
Iran is in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, with 5,823 infections and 145 deaths, one of the highest rates of fatality from the illness outside of China, where the virus originated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- China
- IRNA
- Civil Aviation Organization
- Iran
ALSO READ
World modern pentathlon championships moved from China due to coronavirus
China anti-doping agency to resume testing halted by coronavirus
China reports 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on mainland on Feb.21
WRAPUP 12-Coronavirus spreads in China prisons, Korean church as fears weigh on global markets
China c.bank vice governor: Coronavirus' impact on China's economy short-term, limited - state media