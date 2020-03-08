Morocco's RAM suspends flights to Venice and Milan over coronavirus fears

Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) said on Sunday it has suspended flights to Italy's Venice and Milan, currently under lockdown by Italian authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Flights to the two cities are planned to resume on April 8, RAM said in a statement. Earlier in January, the Moroccan airline suspended direct flights to Beijing.

So far, Morocco tested 57 people for the coronavirus, with two testings positive. The country banned fans from all football matches and canceled many economic, sports and cultural events involving foreign travelers as authorities continue to implement precautionary measures at entry points and hospitals to prevent the spread of the virus.

