Number of UK coronavirus cases rises to 273

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen to 273, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Twitter on Sunday, up from 209 a day earlier.

More than 23,500 people in Britain have been tested for the virus, the government said. So far two patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have died in Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.