Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's Netanyahu discusses coronavirus concerns with Pence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 21:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:55 IST
Israel's Netanyahu discusses coronavirus concerns with Pence
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@orlygogo)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed coronavirus concerns with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday amid reports Israel is about to restrict the entry of travelers from parts of the United States. Both men agreed to follow up their telephone call with discussions later on Sunday between U.S. and Israeli health officials on technological and scientific cooperation and ways to "confront the challenges" posed by the virus, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Pence is leading the U.S. federal response to the coronavirus after the Republican administration was criticized for sending mixed messages and unpreparedness. Israeli media have reported that Israel, which has had 25 cases of the virus, is considering restricting the entry of visitors from several U.S. states where the illness has spread.

Israel's Health Ministry has scheduled a news conference for later on Sunday on measures it is taking against what Netanyahu has described as a global pandemic. Israel has already ordered travelers from Germany, France, Spain, Andorra, San Marino, Austria, Switzerland, Macau, Hong Kong, China, France, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand to go into home quarantine.

The measure effectively cut off tourism from those countries and led some foreign airlines to suspend their flights to Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup Cavs top Nuggets again, complete season sweepKevin Love scored 27 points, Collin Sexton had 25 and the host Cleveland Cavaliers stunned the Denver Nuggets 104-102 on Saturday...

Cong asks CM to stop NPR work in Telangana

Congress Telangana unit president and Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stay all activities related to the National Population Register NPR in the state on the lines of the Kerala gov...

Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Cleveland party shooting

At least one person was killed and 17 people were injured when gunfire erupted following a fight at a party in Cleveland, Ohio, attended by multiple motorcycle clubs, police said. A 48-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wound...

Global rallies for International Women's Day despite virus fears

Thousands took to the streets across the globe to mark International Womens Day on Sunday despite the coronavirus outbreak forcing the cancellation of a slew of events in Asia, as violence marred some European gatherings. In China - the epi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020