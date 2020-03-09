Italy orders 22 mln masks to combat coronavirus spread

Italy is ordering 22 million surgical masks to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the civil protection agency said Sunday, as it announced the country's death toll jumped to 366

Over 15 million people were meanwhile adjusting to life in lockdown after the government shut whole swathes of the north, beginning with the worst-hit Lombardy region, home to the majority of Sunday's 133 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.