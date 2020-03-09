Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Sydney schools close as coronavirus cases in Australia jump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 08:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 08:14 IST
Two Sydney schools close as coronavirus cases in Australia jump

Two Sydney high schools closed on Monday after three students tested positive for COVID-19 as health authorities ramped up preparations for a larger outbreak with the number of infections in Australia exceeding 80.

St Patrick's Marist College Dundas in the city's northwest will remain shut on Tuesday after two year-10 students were diagnosed with coronavirus. Willoughby Girls High School in north Sydney also closed from Monday after a year-7 pupil tested positive. "Obviously, when you have new cases at a school, it's cause for concern, because we want to make sure that we move as quickly as possible to require isolation of others who might have had contact with the confirmed cases," New South Wales minister for health Brad Hazzard told media on Monday.

The announcements come only days after another high school in Sydney shut down when a 16-year-old student tested positive. Epping Boys High School reopened on Monday though nearly 70 students and staff who had close contact with the infected student remained in self isolation.

Globally, the coronavirus has killed about 3,600 and infected 107,000 as the outbreak reached more countries and caused hefty economic carnage and stock market losses, prompting central banks to ease monetary policies. Three people have died in Australia. The state of Victoria also recorded a jump in the number of cases after two people who recently travelled to the United States and one who returned from Iran were diagnosed with COVID-19.

"This is a public health emergency of an unprecedented nature that our nation and that the entire global community is facing," Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told a televised briefing. "We do anticipate that this likely pandemic will have significant impacts on our health system. This has been my absolute focus, making sure that our system is prepared to respond."

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told reporters in Melbourne the vast majority of cases in Australia were return travellers, with only one instance of community transmission. "At the moment, we're focusing very aggressively on tracing and isolating contacts, because all of the evidence suggests that the best way to temper, delay and reduce the size of any outbreak in Australia is to contain it," he said.

Murphy said health authorities have been contacting general practitioners, sourcing more masks and setting up special clinics in preparation for a possible pandemic. "Australia remains extremely well prepared for further growth in this virus," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Oil plunges 25% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, says will open taps

Oil prices plunged around 25 on Monday, heading towards their biggest daily loss since 1991 after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a big increase in crude production in April.Prices fell as much as 31 following the Saudi move t...

Soccer-'Distance' between U.S. women, federation on pay as trial date nears

Members of the U.S. womens national soccer team voiced frustration on Sunday in the ongoing back-and-forth with their federation over pay equality, as a May 5 trial date in their well-publicised lawsuit against U.S. Soccer inched closer.At ...

Guardicore Expands International Presence

Guardicore, a leader in internal data center and cloud security, today announced the expansion of global operations, with the establishment of Guardicore Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai, India. Guardicore India will be headed by Regional Director Prati...

Oil plunges 25% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, say will open taps

Oil prices plunged around 25 on Monday, heading towards their biggest daily loss since 1991 after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a big increase in crude production in April. Prices fell as much as 31 following the Saudi move ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020