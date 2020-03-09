EasyJet expects to reduce northern Italy flights due to coronavirus

British low-cost airline EasyJet said it expects to reduce its flights to northern Italy over the next three and a half weeks, after Italian authorities ordered a virtual lockdown of the area. The restrictions on travel in the affected areas in northern Italy are part of a government plan to try to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus there.

EasyJet said it would review its flying program to the airports in the area, Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Venice, and Verona until 3 April, with cancellations expected. "We will provide a further update on our schedule in due course," easyJet said in an emailed statement on Monday.

