Man with coronavirus-like symptoms admitted to Nashik hospital

  Nashik
  Updated: 09-03-2020 14:01 IST
  Created: 09-03-2020 14:01 IST
A 68-year-old man with symptoms of coronavirus infection has been admitted to Nashik district civil hospital in Maharashtra, doctors said on Monday. The person, who hails from Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai township, went to New Zealand on December 29 last year and returned to Mumbai on February 29.

Thereafter, he came to his sister's home at Daraswadi in Chandwad taluka here on March 4. During stay at his sister's place, he complained of restlessness and breathlessness. He was initially taken to a private hospital and later admitted to the civil hospital around 11 am on Sunday.

The patient is diabetic and hypertensive. He underwent angioplasty a few years ago, a civil hospital doctor said, adding that on admission, he had fever and breathlessness. He also had severe chest congestion and was diagnosed as primarily suffering from pneumonia and acute respiratory distress, the doctor said.

His swab samples have been sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the reports are expected on Monday, he said, adding that the patient is feeling much better now. Meanwhile, another 69-year-old man, who arrived from Dubai and was admitted to the civil hospital here, has been discharged as his coronavirus test reports were negative, the hospital authorities said.

Earlier, three persons, who had come from Italy, Iran and the US, were admitted to the civil hospital but as their coronavirus test reports were negative, they have been discharged. At present, 22 people are under observation at their homes in Nashik, the authorities said.

District civil surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale urged citizens to inform the health department about people who have returned to Nashik from abroad. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 43 on Monday with four people, including a three-year-old child in Kerala who had returned from Italy, testing positive for the disease.

An estimated 110,041 people from more than 90 countries have tested positive for the disease that has killed 3,825 people..

