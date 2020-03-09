Left Menu
Romania cancels Italy flights to limit coronavirus spread

Romania suspended all flights to and from Italy for two weeks from Monday, seeking to limit the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of new infections has risen, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said. Since Feb. 26, Romania has confirmed 15 cases of coronavirus in people who have travelled to Italy, where about 1.3 million Romanians work.

"We are enforcing a suspension of flights to and from Italy by all airline companies operating at all airports in Romania, as of today, 1000 GMT until March 23," Vela told an overnight emergency meeting on coronavirus. The flights are operated by national flag carrier Tarom, Wizz Air, Ryanair and Blue Air.

Vela said no measures have been taken for ground border checkpoints, but said people coming from Italy, China, South Korea and Iran would need to be quarantined for checks. Authorities have also said they are pondering moves to close schools.

About 13,000 people who have arrived home from Italy are currently confined it their homes in self-isolation for 14 days.

