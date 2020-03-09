Cyprus announces first two coronavirus cases, including health professional
Cyprus on Monday reported its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus, a man who recently traveled from northern Italy and a health professional who had recently traveled back from Britain.
The health professional reported to medics on March 8. He works at a public health facility in the capital Nicosia and had had previous contact with patients, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
