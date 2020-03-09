Cyprus announces first two coronavirus cases, including health professional

Cyprus on Monday reported its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus, a man who recently traveled from northern Italy and a health professional who had recently traveled back from Britain.

The health professional reported to medics on March 8. He works at a public health facility in the capital Nicosia and had had previous contact with patients, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said.

