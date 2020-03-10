Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal's president in 'exemplary' self-isolation, tests negative for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lisbon
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 01:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 01:05 IST
Portugal's president in 'exemplary' self-isolation, tests negative for coronavirus

Shouting down to reporters from his first-floor balcony, Portugal's president declared on Monday that he would remain in voluntary quarantine for two weeks despite testing negative for coronavirus, as an "example" to Portuguese people. "The test was negative. I'm going to keep working from home, even though it was negative, until the fifteen days are up," broadcaster SIC showed Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa as hollering. "I want to be an example."

The head of state, who is known for rarely missing a social gathering where he eagerly poses with people for selfies, was tested earlier on Monday after his office announced the previous day that he had suspended all engagements and trips abroad for a fortnight and would work from home. The decision was taken after a school in the northern municipality of Felgueiras which had sent a group of children to visit the presidential residence last Tuesday announced that one of its students had tested positive for the virus. The student in question was not present at the residence.

"I had commitments involving hundreds, thousands of people in the coming weeks. It's not worth the risk," Rebelo de Sousa told broadcaster RTP over the phone. A total of 35 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Portugal so far, with the majority concentrated in two municipalities in the north - Felgueiras and Lousada.

Schools and public spaces in both municipalities were closed on Monday until further notice, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Argentine farmers begin strike to protest hike on soy exports

Argentine farmers began a four-day sales strike on Monday to protest the governments hike of export taxes for soybeans and their byproducts, though shipments were not impacted in the major global food exporter. Three of the South American c...

Tennis-Miami Open 'moving forward' despite coronavirus fears

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, will carry on as scheduled in two weeks time despite concerns about coronavirus, tournament organisers said on Monday. The status of the two-week tou...

Canada reports first coronavirus death as number of infected climbs

Canada on Monday reported its first death from the new coronavirus as the number of people in the nation who have contracted the disease rose to above 70, officials said. The dead man had been living in a nursing home, the Lynn Valley Care ...

Wizards' Beal out to start new streak versus Knicks

If the New York Knicks want to get ideas of how to contain Bradley Beal, watching film of how the Miami Heat recently defended him may be a good strategy. Coming off his first game of fewer than 25 points in nearly two months, Beal looks to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020