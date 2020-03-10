UK advises Britons against non-essential travel to Italy

Britain's Foreign Office on Monday advised https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/italy Britons against all but essential travel to Italy after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the whole country would be placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

British nationals could still leave Italy, Europe's worst-affected country, without any restriction but the Foreign Office cautioned travellers to check flight details as airline schedules were also affected by the outbreak.

