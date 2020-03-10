Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyprus' largest hospital suspends services after doctor contracts coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nicosia
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 11:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 11:15 IST
Cyprus' largest hospital suspends services after doctor contracts coronavirus
Image Credit: ANI

Cyprus' largest medical facility suspended most services on Tuesday, authorities said, after a medical doctor heading the heart surgical ward tested positive for coronavirus. The 64-year-old doctor was one of two individuals first to test positive on the Mediterranean island. He had recently returned from Britain and had contact with patients.

Effective Tuesday, all admissions, outpatient clinics, surgeries and visitations at Nicosia general hospital were suspended for 48 hours when the situation would be reviewed, the health ministry announced early on Tuesday. The operation of the cardio surgery ward had also been suspended and patients would be gradually discharged, depending on their general health condition, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares emerge from rout as stimulus hopes calm panic

Asian stocks bounced, and bond yields rose from record lows on Tuesday on hopes that global policymakers would introduce co-ordinated stimulus to cushion the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak. U.S. and European markets were expected...

Continuity of care leads to considerable improvements in patient outcomes: Study

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that higher continuity of care, meaning a care team cooperatively involved in ongoing healthcare, is better for health outcomes. The new research was published in the INFORMS journal Manufactu...

No Headline

Cong president Sonia Gandhi approves expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia with immediate effect for anti-party activities K C Venugopal....

Korean Air president says coronavirus a threat to its survival

Korean Air Lines has warned that the coronavirus outbreak could threaten its survival after more than half of the world restricted passengers entering from South Korea. Woo Kee-hong, Korean Airs president, said more than 80 of South Koreas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020