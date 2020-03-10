Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moldova bans foreigners on all flights from countries with coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 14:03 IST
Moldova bans foreigners on all flights from countries with coronavirus

Moldova has banned all foreigners from entering by plane from any country affected by the coronavirus. The ban took effect on Tuesday, three days after the eastern European state reported its first coronavirus case.

Announcing it late on Monday, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said the country could not completely ban flights, but that only Moldovan citizens would be permitted to board planes departing for Moldova from virus-infected countries. It was not immediately clear how the ban would be implemented. Well over 100 countries and territories have reported cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Moldova's first case, a 48-year-old woman, was critically ill with acute respiratory failure, the health ministry said on Tuesday. She had been hospitalised after arriving from Italy by plane on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

MP: 19 MLAs of Congress resign

As many as 19 MLAs of the rulingCongress in Madhya Pradesh, most of them believed to be loyalto expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday senttheir resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, sourcessaidWe have received resig...

MP: 19 MLAs of Congress resign

As many as 19 MLAs of the rulingCongress in Madhya Pradesh, most of them believed to be loyalto expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday senttheir resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, sourcessaidWe have received resig...

Sports News Roundup: Locker room access restricted; Sabres win shootout over Caps and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Spring training roundup Blue Jays take advantage of Snells wildnessDanny Jansen smacked a grand slam and Riley Adams hit a three-run homer as a Toronto Blue Jays split squad rolled to an ...

Santander encourages remote voting at April 3 shareholder meeting due to coronavirus

Spains Santander on Tuesday said it would encourage shareholders to participate remotely during its annual general meeting AGM in the city of Santander on April 3 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronvarius.In previous year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020