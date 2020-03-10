Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy may grant holiday from mortgage payments to soften blow from coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 18:14 IST
Italy may grant holiday from mortgage payments to soften blow from coronavirus
Image Credit: Pixabay

Italians hard-hit by a nationwide lockdown to combat Europe's worst outbreak of coronavirus could get a holiday from mortgage payments under a raft of measures to ease the economic blow from the epidemic, ministers said on Tuesday. They also called for the European Union to relax its rules to allow more government spending as much of Italian public life ground to a halt with people in the nation of 60 million told to stay home except in urgent circumstances.

With the country already on the brink of recession, the government steps come at a huge cost for the euro zone's third-largest economy and have alarmed financial markets. The gap between Italian and benchmark German 10-year bond yields jumped above 200 basis points on Monday for the first time since August 2019.

Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli promised government help to firms and families worth around 10 billion euros ($11.35 billion), telling Radio Capital this would probably cause the budget deficit to rise to just under 3% of national output. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri wrote to the European Commission last week to say Rome planned to raise the current 2020 official deficit target from 2.2% to 2.5%.

A government source told Reuters on Tuesday the Treasury was now considering setting it at 2.9%. With the economy now widely expected to slide into a deep recession, further upward revisions seem possible.

EMERGENCY RELIEF MEASURES

A first batch of emergency economic measures by the Rome government will probably include the suspension of mortgage, tax and other bill payments, ministers said.

Under a moratorium already in place, people and businesses who say they have been hit financially by the coronavirus crisis can apply for their mortgage payments to be frozen and it is up to their bank to decide whether they qualify or not. The government is also planning to extend a temporary layoff scheme - which allows firms in moments of crisis to leave workers at home for a limited period of time on a reduced salary - to those companies that did not previously qualify for it.

The cabinet is due to meet on Wednesday to approve the initial package of financial relief measures. Patuanelli called on the EU to ease its public finance rules once the emergency linked to the coronavirus had eased, saying the Union needed to be more flexible otherwise the economic toll would hit ordinary people badly.

"We will ask for the rules to be changed, it a necessary condition, otherwise people will die," Patuanelli said, adding it was "not a matter of 'if' the rules will be challenged but 'how' they will." Only hours after the lockdown was extended to the entire country, analysts were casting doubts on the sustainability of the quarantine measures.

"Such restrictions have the potential to place an enormous economic burden on the country - and if it goes on too long, (could) create the risk of a kind of restriction fatigue," said Rowland Kao, a professor of veterinary epidemiology and data science at Britain's University of Edinburgh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli court rejects Netanyahu request to delay trial

A Jerusalem district court on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus request to delay the start of his corruption trial, ruling it would begin as planned next week. Netanyahus lawyers had appealed for a delay, saying they neede...

Two more persons test positive for coronavirus in

Pune, taking number of confirmed cases in the city to foursenior official....

Coronavirus cases in Netherlands rises to 382, with 4 deaths - officials

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 61 to 382, with four deaths, Dutch health officials said on Tuesday.The National Institute for Public Health said 61 people had tested positive for the new virus since Mon...

Coronavirus: La Liga matches to be played behind closed doors for two weeks

Organisers of the Spanish football league La Liga on Tuesday announced that the matches in the next two weeks will be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak. LaLiga will continue to be in permanent contact with the Ministr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020