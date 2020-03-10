Morocco reports first coronavirus death - health ministry

Morocco's health ministry confirmed on Tuesday the country's first death from coronavirus in Casablanca, as its overall number of new infections rose to three.

The dead patient, who entered Morocco from Italy's Bologna, is an 89-year-old Moroccan woman suffering from respiratory and heart diseases, the ministry said in a statement.

Morocco cancelled all trips to and from Italy and banned fans from attending football matches, cancelled events involving foreign travellers and gatherings of more than 1,000 people as precautionary measures to avert an outbreak of the virus.

