Left Menu
Development News Edition

WTO suspends meetings until March 20 after coronavirus case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 04:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 23:25 IST
WTO suspends meetings until March 20 after coronavirus case
Representative image Image Credit:

The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Tuesday that it is suspending all meetings until March 20 after a staff member was confirmed to have coronavirus. The Geneva-based organization, in a statement by WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo, said that all meetings would be suspended from Wednesday and that situation would be reviewed before the end of next week.

"We take the health of Secretariat staff and our members very seriously which is why we have taken this unprecedented step," Azevedo said. "We are monitoring the situation very closely and will take whatever measures are necessary to protect health and safety."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Financial stories - March 10

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Japan had 59 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, biggest one-day rise -NHK

Japan had 59 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the biggest one-day rise since the start of the outbreak, public broadcaster NHK said.Total infections have risen to 1,278 cases, including 696 from the Diamond Princess cruise shi...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. warns Taliban that level of violence not conducive for peace processThe United States warned the Taliban on Tuesday that the current high level of violence by the insurgents was not ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be testedU.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms...

White House to meet large tech companies to discuss ways to control coronavirus outbreak

The White House will meet large technology companies on Wednesday to coordinate efforts over the coronavirus outbreak, seeking to control a contagious respiratory illness that has infected almost 1,000 people in the United States and more t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020