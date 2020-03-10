WTO suspends meetings until March 20 after coronavirus case

The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Tuesday that it is suspending all meetings until March 20 after a staff member was confirmed to have coronavirus. The Geneva-based organization, in a statement by WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo, said that all meetings would be suspended from Wednesday and that situation would be reviewed before the end of next week.

"We take the health of Secretariat staff and our members very seriously which is why we have taken this unprecedented step," Azevedo said. "We are monitoring the situation very closely and will take whatever measures are necessary to protect health and safety."

