Top U.S. Senate Democrat says corporate tax cuts not the way to fight coronavirus

Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, said on Tuesday more corporate tax cuts were not the way to combat coronavirus and Democrats would seek paid sick leave and emergency unemployment insurance as part of a relief plan.

Speaking to reporters, Schumer also said free and widespread testing for coronavirus was needed to fight its spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.