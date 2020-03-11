Spain to guarantee medicines, provide credit for small business to fight coronavirus

Spain will guarantee the supply of medicines and open credit lines to small businesses as part of a program of measures aimed at alleviating the impact of coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a meeting of European Union leaders, Sanchez said he had also asked for EU fiscal rules to be relaxed to give the country more economic firepower to confront the virus.

